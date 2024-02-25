Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.59 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OVV opened at C$62.08 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$43.23 and a 1-year high of C$70.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

