Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $420.00. The stock had previously closed at $267.82, but opened at $276.95. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $277.71, with a volume of 2,426,959 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.