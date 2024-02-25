Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to $19.50 at Scotiabank

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of PAAS opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,460,000 after buying an additional 4,842,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,066,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,177,000 after buying an additional 3,142,729 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

