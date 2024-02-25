Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to $19.50

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $12.85 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 869,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,927,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 549,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

