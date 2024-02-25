PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.02.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

