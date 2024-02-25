Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.54.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$46.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.71.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

