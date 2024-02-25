Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.54.

TSE:PPL opened at C$46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$46.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.71.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

