Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $13.37 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.53. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2025 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.