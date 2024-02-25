Permian Resources (PR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Permian Resources to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 4.32.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,206,577 shares of company stock valued at $106,814,558. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,964,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,302,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PR

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.