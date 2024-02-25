Personal Assets (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Personal Assets Stock Performance

LON:PNL opened at GBX 473 ($5.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,460.00 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 457 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 487.50 ($6.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 471.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 467.12.

Insider Activity at Personal Assets

In other Personal Assets news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £267.90 ($337.32). 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

