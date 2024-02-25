Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 208.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %
PECO stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
