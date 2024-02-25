Phunware Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 27th (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 27th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Phunware has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 4,102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 2,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

