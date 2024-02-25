Phunware Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 27th (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, February 27th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 27th.

Phunware Stock Performance

Phunware stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Phunware by 189.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

