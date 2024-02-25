Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,721,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

PNFP stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

