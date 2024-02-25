Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.