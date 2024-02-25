Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

