Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

