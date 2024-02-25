Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

