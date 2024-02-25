PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 303 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

