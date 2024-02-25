Portillo’s (PTLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portillo’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Portillo’s stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $745.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $47,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $22,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2,309.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 521.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 882,738 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

