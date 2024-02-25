Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2,472.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,086.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 324,956 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 39.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,083. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

