Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PSTL opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $303.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 738.52%.
Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
About Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.
