Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $303.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 738.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

