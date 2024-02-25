Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.87

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$39.87 and last traded at C$39.78, with a volume of 42763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.95. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The stock has a market cap of C$23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

