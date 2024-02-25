Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Principal Financial Group worth $282,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

