ProAssurance (PRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

