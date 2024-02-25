Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Progyny has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.