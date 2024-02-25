Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Progyny Stock Performance
PGNY opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Progyny has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
