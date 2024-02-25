Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Progyny has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

