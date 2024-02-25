ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.73

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.73 and last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 709481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

