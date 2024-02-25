ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.22

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 12754471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $285,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $231,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

