ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.22

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 12754471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
