PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Shares Down 0.4%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 23,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 99,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.0479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

