Public Storage (PSA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 on March 28th

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Public Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Public Storage has a payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $284.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

