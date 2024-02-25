PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHM opened at $105.74 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

