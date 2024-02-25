Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Lowered by Zacks Research

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $232.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

