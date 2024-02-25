Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,523 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Q2 worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Q2 by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $47.63.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

