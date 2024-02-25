Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch + Lomb Co. Raised by HC Wainwright (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLCO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

