Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lazard, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Lazard Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.55 on Friday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.18%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

