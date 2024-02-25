Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Decreased by William Blair

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoStar Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 49,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

