Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Issued By Zacks Research

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2026 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $280.51 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.90 and a 200-day moving average of $287.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 12,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

