Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MTG stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,979,000 after purchasing an additional 594,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

