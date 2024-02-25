Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $111.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.80 on Thursday. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

