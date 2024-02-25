Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,210 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Qorvo worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Qorvo by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after buying an additional 1,053,157 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 141.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

