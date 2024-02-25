QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 745,739 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 745,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,587,000. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

