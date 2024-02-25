QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $367,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

PVH Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

