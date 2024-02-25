QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $45.27.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

