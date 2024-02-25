QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.01 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

