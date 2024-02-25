Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $237.31 and last traded at $234.77, with a volume of 112387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.93.

The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average is $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

