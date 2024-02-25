Quanterix (QTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $940.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.32. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Quanterix by 6,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Quanterix by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanterix by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 279,027 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Quanterix by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 463,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

