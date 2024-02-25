Quanterix (QTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quanterix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $940.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.32. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78.
Insider Activity at Quanterix
In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Quanterix
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QTRX
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quanterix
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.