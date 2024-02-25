Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,005 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $159,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $127.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

