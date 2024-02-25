QuickLogic (QUIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic Trading Down 1.2 %

QuickLogic stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.63 million, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.56. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUIK

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,536.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,536.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,799 shares of company stock worth $345,745. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also

Earnings History for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.