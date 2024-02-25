QuickLogic (QUIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic Trading Down 1.2 %

QuickLogic stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.63 million, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.56. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,536.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,536.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,799 shares of company stock worth $345,745. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

