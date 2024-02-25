Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,312 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 944,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 175,274 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,002 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.