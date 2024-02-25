Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 65,250 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

ASM stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.